Arrests made in Bristol rape investigation

There is 1 related update to this story 3 April 2026:Appeal to identify men in connection with Bristol rape investigation

Arrests have been made in connection with an ongoing serious sexual assault in Bristol.

One man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

The arrest comes as part of an investigation into the rape of a woman in Assembly Rooms Lane area at approximately 3.05am on Sunday 29 March.

Two other men have been released under investigation.

Det Insp Christian Vogler, who is leading on the investigation today, said: “We continue to appeal to identify three of these men and hope members of the public may be able to help us. “The victim remains our main priority and we are working hard to try and provide her with answers about what happened and hold those responsible to account. We continue to provide her with the support she needs and update her on the progress of our enquiries. “I would like to take this opportunity to remind people not to speculate online which could impact on our investigation and any future judicial hearings.”

High-visibility patrols will continue throughout the Easter weekend and anyone with any concerns are encouraged to engage with our officers.

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If you recognise any of the three men pictured, or have any other information which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5226085769 or log number 95 of 29 March.