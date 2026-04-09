CCTV and dashcam footage sought in Filton murder investigation

We are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage to assist with a murder investigation following the death of a man in South Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called after a man, in his 20s, was found fatally injured in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 9 April) at the rear of a garden near a path that runs behind the houses on Cleve Road. However, we believe the man had most likely died several hours earlier, on Wednesday 8 April.

While formal identification and a forensic post-mortem examination is yet to take place, the next of kin have been informed and we offer our condolences to his family at this extremely difficult time.

We are keen to hear from anyone with CCTV covering the nearby section of the A38 Gloucester Road North, Cleve Road, North Way and College Way between the hours of 3pm on Wednesday 8 April and 3am today. We are particularly interested in footage or witness accounts from yesterday’s evening rush-hour.

We would also like to hear from anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may otherwise have information which could assist with our enquiries.

CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, reassurance patrols have been conducted in the area, and statements have been taken. Specially trained officers will continue to support the family and update them with progress of our investigation.

Superintendent Karen Corrigan said: “The family of the deceased have been informed of the incident, and we cannot even begin to describe the anguish they are feeling, and we shall ensure they continue to receive support by our specially trained officers at what will be an incredibly traumatic time. “A criminal investigation into what we are treating as a murder is in its early stages but will continue at pace to establish the facts of this case. We have lines of enquiry to follow, but we are now appealing to any members of the public who may have information which could assist with our investigation. “We know this incident will come as a shock to the community, as well as to those who knew the victim, and we understand a number of people may have been in the area at the time of the incident. We would appeal to them to contact us as soon as possible with any information they may have, no matter how small or trivial it may seem.”

Anybody with information which could assist us are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5226096397 or through our Major Incident Portal that can be accessed here: Public Portal

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.