Man arrested in Filton murder investigation

There is 1 related update to this story 9 April 2026:CCTV and dashcam footage sought in Filton murder investigation

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man in South Gloucestershire this week.

Emergency services were called to a property in Filton in the early hours of Thursday 9 April after a man, in his 20s, had been found with significant injuries at the rear of a garden, near to a pathway running behind the houses in Cleve Road.

Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. We continue to believe the man had died several hours earlier, on Wednesday 8 April.

This morning, a man, who is also in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The victim’s family are aware of the arrest and our thoughts are with them following their devastating loss. Specially-trained officers are continuing to provide them with support and updates on our ongoing investigation. “Out of respect to his family, we would ask people not to speculate on the man’s identity, or the wider circumstances around his death. They are continuing to privately grieve at this time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected. “It has only been a few days since they received the most devastating news imaginable and the formal identification process has not yet been completed.”

A forensic post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday 10 April. The preliminary findings are the victim died after sustaining a ‘number of stab wounds’.

Detectives and specialist officers are continuing today to carry out enquiries in the Cleve Road area in connection with this investigation.

We recognise that does have an impact on the local community and we are grateful for their patience while this important work continues. Uniformed officers are available to speak to any people who have concerns.

We wish to reiterate our appeal for anyone to come forward who witnessed what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage covering Cleve Road, or any other streets nearby, from 3pm on Wednesday 8 April to 3am on Thursday 9 April.