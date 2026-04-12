Man arrested in Filton murder investigation
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An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man in South Gloucestershire this week.
Emergency services were called to a property in Filton in the early hours of Thursday 9 April after a man, in his 20s, had been found with significant injuries at the rear of a garden, near to a pathway running behind the houses in Cleve Road.
Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. We continue to believe the man had died several hours earlier, on Wednesday 8 April.
This morning, a man, who is also in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The victim’s family are aware of the arrest and our thoughts are with them following their devastating loss. Specially-trained officers are continuing to provide them with support and updates on our ongoing investigation.
“Out of respect to his family, we would ask people not to speculate on the man’s identity, or the wider circumstances around his death. They are continuing to privately grieve at this time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.
“It has only been a few days since they received the most devastating news imaginable and the formal identification process has not yet been completed.”
A forensic post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday 10 April. The preliminary findings are the victim died after sustaining a ‘number of stab wounds’.
Detectives and specialist officers are continuing today to carry out enquiries in the Cleve Road area in connection with this investigation.
We recognise that does have an impact on the local community and we are grateful for their patience while this important work continues. Uniformed officers are available to speak to any people who have concerns.
We wish to reiterate our appeal for anyone to come forward who witnessed what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage covering Cleve Road, or any other streets nearby, from 3pm on Wednesday 8 April to 3am on Thursday 9 April.
DCI Edgeworth added: “A huge amount of work has been carried out by the investigation team and specialist officers in recent days. This includes reviewing many hours of CCTV footage, carrying out forensic enquiries at the scene, conducting detailed searches of the local area and speaking to potential witnesses.
“This has led to an arrest being made and the man remains in custody where he will be questioned under caution.
“While an arrest has been made, we still wish to hear from anyone who has information or footage that may be relevant to our enquiries, even if it may seem trivial to them.”
Anybody with information which could assist us is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226096397 or through our Major Incident Portal that can be accessed via our website: Public Portal
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.