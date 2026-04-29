Former police officer charged with harassment and stalking offences
A former police officer has been charged with harassment and stalking offences following an investigation carried out by our Professional Standards Department.
Jack Wood, 32, a former police constable based in Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 30 April, charged with the following:
- Harassment without violence
- Stalking without fear/alarm/distress
- Causing wasteful employment of police
The charges relate to alleged emails and social media messages sent to the police, as well as other public and community figures, containing fabricated and fictitious complaints about policing and crime levels in Bristol, as well as false allegations about his former colleagues.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 2024 and October 2025.
Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “We know the fact a former officer has been charged with serious offences will be of grave concern to the public.
“A detailed investigation has been carried out by our Professional Standards Department resulting in these charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.
“We are providing support to affected members of staff and will be providing them with updates as the case progresses.
“While these alleged offences will cause concern, I want to stress the overwhelming majority of our officers, staff and volunteers care deeply about the communities they serve and are committed to keeping people safe.”