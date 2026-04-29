Former police officer charged with harassment and stalking offences

A former police officer has been charged with harassment and stalking offences following an investigation carried out by our Professional Standards Department.

Jack Wood, 32, a former police constable based in Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 30 April, charged with the following:

Harassment without violence

Stalking without fear/alarm/distress

Causing wasteful employment of police

The charges relate to alleged emails and social media messages sent to the police, as well as other public and community figures, containing fabricated and fictitious complaints about policing and crime levels in Bristol, as well as false allegations about his former colleagues.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 2024 and October 2025.