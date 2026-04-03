Man charged after gun fired in Bristol

A 24-year-old man has been charged after a gun was fired in Speedwell earlier this week.

William Scammell, from Speedwell, has been charged with attempted murder and being in possession of a shortened shotgun.

The charges follow an incident in which a gun was fired at a car in Speedwell Road at around 1.50pm on Wednesday 1 April.

The victim, a man in his twenties, remains in hospital with serious injuries. We continue to support him and his family and keep them updated on our enquiries.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Jess Aston said: “We understand this has been a very shocking and concerning incident, but we would like to reassure the public that this remains a priority investigation for us. “Neighbourhood officers continue to conduct high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns or questions are encouraged to speak with us.”

A man and woman, both in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have both been released on police bail.

Scammell will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 4 April).