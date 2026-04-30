Men remanded into custody after robbery

There is 1 related update to this story 28 April 2026:Taunton robberies – two arrested

Two men from Bristol are jointly charged with the robbery of a woman in her sixties which happened in Taunton on Monday 27 April.

Manuel Vasile, 19, of Stapleton, and Dolari Amet, 21, of Easton are both charged with robbing the lady of her necklace in Hammet Street.

Amet is further charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence in Hen Chwarel Drive, Newport, Gwent, the same day.

Both appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 April and were remanded into custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 19 May.