Thousands of cigarettes, vapes and tobacco seized in clampdown on shops

Tens of thousands of cigarettes, stolen tobacco and other items have been seized from convenience stores following a successful multi-agency operation in East Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers, Bristol City Council’s Trading Standards officials, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the Home Office were involved in a day of action targeting criminality and exploitation.

Two stores in Church Road and another on Two Mile Hill Road have been visited in recent weeks and 90,000 cigarettes, 11.5kg of stolen tobacco, a quantity of stolen wine, and several boxes of disposable vapes – which were believed to be linked to those businesses – have been seized.

The operation focused on adherence to trading regulation, product safety, stock legitimacy, labour practices, while looking for signs of exploitation and criminality.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizures while enquiries continue to be led by our partner agencies. One man, in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the evasion of duty has been released under investigation.

Immigration officials arrested a man, in his mid-twenties, on suspicion of both working and entering the UK illegally and he has been placed on immigration bail and will now be required to regularly report to the Home Office.