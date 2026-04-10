Three men in court on burglary charges

There is 1 related update to this story 8 April 2026:Arrests after car key burglaries

We have charged three men in connection with a number of residential and commercial burglaries.

They have been charged with a total of 27 alleged offences, which happened between November 2025 and April 2026 across the Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall policing areas.

The three men were arrested in south Bristol on Wednesday 8th April as part of an investigation into ‘car key’ burglaries, among other reported crimes.

The charges are as follows:

Cole Howland, 22 and from Hartcliffe, has been charged with 10 counts of dwelling burglary and theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Blake Huygens, 22 and from Bedminster, has been charged with four counts of dwelling burglary and theft, four counts of commercial burglary, and one count each of aggravated vehicle taking without owner’s consent, theft, attempted dwelling burglary with theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Gary Warman, 34 and from Bedminster, will face one count each of dwelling burglary and theft, commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.