36K cigarettes seized in multi-agency operation

Officers seized cars and around 36,000 cigarettes in another successful multi-agency operation targeting criminality and exploitation in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers, Bristol City Council’s Trading Standards officials, and His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) visited retailers in the Fishponds area on Wednesday 13 May.

Three stores in the area were targeted and around 8,000 cigarettes and ten packets of tobacco were seized from one, and enquiries led by Trading Standards will continue. Avon and Somerset Police officials will also further investigate potential licensing breaches.

HMRC also seized 1,500 cigarettes from a vehicle outside a shop they were believed to be linked to, and a third premises was also visited but no items were seized.

Officers also received intelligence a suspicious vehicle was being used as a ‘stash car’ for retailers in the area. HMRC are making further enquiries after seizing 11,000 cigarettes from the vehicle, which was also seized for having no tax.

A short time later, HMRC seized around 20,000 from a vehicle seen being driven away from the area and enquiries `continue. The vehicle was seized by police, and the driver has been reported for driving offences.

The tobacco and cigarettes were seized because they are suspected to be either counterfeit or not having the correct duty paid on them.

The operation focused on adherence to trading regulation, product safety, stock legitimacy, labour practices, while looking for signs of exploitation and criminality.

Neighbourhoods’ Inspector Richard Jones said: “This was yet another successful day of action targeting businesses which are suspected to be involved in exploitation and criminality, which demonstrates our work to root out illegal operations. “Acting on live intelligence, we intercepted two vehicles suspected to be carrying contraband which were seized alongside around 36,000 cigarettes and tobacco, which is part of our ongoing work to protect the public from harm, and to ensure our communities are safe places to live and work. “Businesses involved in criminality is not an issue exclusive to Bristol, but it is nonetheless a problem here which we continue to hear concerns from members of the public about, and we would urge them to continue to report issues to us so we can take the necessary action to bring offenders to justice.”