Major incident declared after explosion at property

There is 1 related update to this story 3 May 2026:Updated statement on response to major incident after explosion at property

A cordon remains in place while emergency services respond to an incident in Bristol.

An explosion was reported at a residential address in Sterncourt Road at about 6.30am today (Sunday 3 May).

The cause of the incident is being treated as suspicious, and a major incident has been declared.

Two adults have died at the address and their families have been updated. Emergency services are following well-rehearsed plans in response to this incident.

Our enquiries are at an early stage, but at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

The cordon has been put in place as a precaution to help keep the public safe. People living within that cordon are therefore being evacuated to a temporary rest centre. There is not believed to be any significant damage to other properties.

Officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Speedwell linked to this incident.

Given the recent change to the UK threat level, we would like to reassure the public from the outset we are not treating this as a suspected terrorist incident.

We ask people not to speculate around the circumstances and continue to encourage the public to avoid the area while emergency services respond to this incident.