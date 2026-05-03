Updated statement on response to major incident after explosion at property

There is 1 related update to this story 3 May 2026:Major incident declared after explosion at property

The following statement has been read to the press by Superintendent Matt Ebbs:

At about 6.17am, we received a call to attend a domestic-related incident at a residential address in Sterncourt Road.

Officers were sent to the scene but shortly before they arrived – at just after 6.30am – there was an explosion inside the property.

A woman and a man have died at the address and we’re treating the explosion as suspicious. Their families have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are very much with them.

Three other people, a man, a woman and a child, were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A major incident was declared and emergency services, as well as Bristol City Council, have been following well-rehearsed plans in response.

While our enquiries remain at an early stage, at this point we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

It’s also important to confirm we are not treating this as a suspected terrorism incident.

A cordon was put in place to protect the public and to allow enquiries to be carried out at the scene. This included specialist searches carried out by the British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit as a precaution.

People living within the cordon were evacuated to a temporary rest centre and we want to thank them for their ongoing co-operation and understanding. We fully recognise how disruptive this has been for them. To manage expectations, we think the cordon will remain in place until at least the evening and we’ll continue to provide updates when we can. Public safety will always be our priority and we’ll reduce the cordon as soon as it’s safe for people to return to their homes.

Officers are also carrying out enquiries at another property in Speedwell which is linked to the man who died. No evacuations have been necessary at this scene.

We know this incident will be of great concern to those living in the affected communities. Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be carrying out patrols to provide reassurance and advice. If anyone is worried or concerned, please speak to an officer.

We’d like to thank our emergency service colleagues, the British Army, and our colleagues at Bristol City Council, for their support and expertise in responding to this challenging incident.

This remains a complex and sensitive investigation and we’ll continue to provide updates as and when they’re available.

UPDATE (Sunday 3 May 10.45pm):

Extensive searches after an explosion at a property in Sterncourt Road have been completed and the area declared safe.

The cordon has now been significantly reduced and almost all residents can return home. Bristol City Council is helping a small number of people who live in a much smaller area that needs to remain cordoned off for our investigation.

We recognise people have been away from their homes for a significant period of time and we’re grateful for their patience.