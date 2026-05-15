Men in court after burglaries

Two men have appeared in court charged with offences including burglary and theft of cars in Bristol, North Somerset and Somerset.

Daniel O’Sullivan, 31, of Montpelier, Bristol, and Ronnie Roberts, 18, from Lawrence Weston, are jointly charged with:

Dwelling burglary in Stoke Bishop, on 8 May 2026 in which car keys were stolen

Theft of an Audi RS3 in Stoke Bishop on 8 May 2026

Theft of a BMW 3 Series in Stoke Bishop on 8 May 2026

Daniel O’Sullivan is further charged with:

Burglary other than dwelling and theft of a quadbike from a farm at Redhill on 6 May 2026

Possess an offensive weapon in private place (knife) on 12 May 2026

Attempted theft of motor vehicle (quadbike) at Wrington on 6 May 2026

Possession of cannabis on 12 May

Ronnie Roberts also faces charges of:

Dwelling burglary at Tolland, Bishops Lydeard, on 16 April 2026

Theft of a Range Rover Sport at Tolland, Bishops Lydeard, on 16 April 2026

Aggravated taking of a motor vehicle causing damage on 22 April 2026

Using a motor vehicle without insurance M5 at Almondsbury on 11 May 2026

Drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence M5 at Almondsbury, 11 May 2026

The pair appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Wednesday 13 May and were remanded on court bail with conditions including an overnight curfew and electronic tag.

They are due to appear next at Bristol Crown Court on 19 June.

Detective Inspector Tim Mullins said: “The distress and inconvenience caused to victims of burglary and vehicle theft is significant and we’re determined to do all we can to deter and detect these offences.”

We do want to hear about suspicious behaviour around people’s homes and vehicles. Please report such incidents as soon as possible by calling 101 at any time. In an emergency – if a crime is underway or someone could get hurt – please call 999.

While we may not always be able to respond immediately, your information could help with ongoing investigations and inform how we deploy resources.