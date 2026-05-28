Third arrest made following serious assault

There is 1 related update to this story 27 May 2026: Two arrested following serious assault in Burnham-on-Sea

A third arrest has been made following a serious assault in Burnham-on-Sea yesterday (Wednesday 27 May).

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following the assault of three people in Apex Park, in Marine Drive, yesterday morning at around 6.15am.

One person remains in hospital with potential life-changing injuries and is receiving treatment, while the other two victims have been discharged to recover at home.

A 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested shortly after the incident was reported to us. All three have since been released on conditional bail.

We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and it is still thought to be isolated and the individuals are all known to each other.

Our Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware and continue to carry out high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, and are available to anyone who wishes to speak with an officer or raise any concerns they may have.