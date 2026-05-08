Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ family man

There is 1 related update to this story 6 May 2026: Investigation continues into the death of a man in Redcliffe

Tributes have been paid to a ‘much-loved’ family man following his death in Bristol.

Anthony Clemmings, who was known as Tony, was found by a member of the public on a roof garden of a block of flats in Redcliff Street shortly before 8.20am on Tuesday 5 May. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tony’s family have asked us to release this tribute on their behalf.

They said: “Tony was a lovely man to all those that truly knew him.

“He was a much-loved son, brother and uncle and he will be greatly missed.

“His death has come as a huge shock to us and we ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

Our sympathies are with Tony’s family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers.

We can confirm the 54-year-old’s death is being treated as a murder enquiry led by detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team. Forensic and CCTV enquiries have been carried out and our investigation into his death is progressing.

We know this incident will cause significant concern within the community and our neighbourhood team have been carrying out patrols to provide reassurance and answer any questions.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5226122331, or contact us via our website.