Behind the neighbourhood nomination: Will Ayliffe

This week is Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, recognising and celebrating the vital role neighbourhood policing plays in keeping communities safe, connected and supported.

Across the week, we have been shining a light on those in neighbourhood policing who have been nominated for the Outstanding Policing Awards. Held annually, these awards celebrate the remarkable commitment, professionalism and dedication of our officers, staff, special constables and volunteers. Read our other case studies by visiting: Category: Good News | Avon and Somerset Police.

Will Ayliffe

For Will, the decision to join policing was a practical one. Like many during the COVID‑19 pandemic, he needed to pivot his career. Working as a pub manager, he was already used to dealing with people in busy, sometimes challenging environments, and started looking for something new.

The more he explored the PCSO role, the more it made sense. He says:

“I was looking for a change, and the more I read into the role, the more I realised it was similar to what I was doing anyway.”

There were many transferable skills he could bring to the role.

“Working in a pub, you build strong people skills. You’re talking to all sorts of people every day, sometimes in high-pressure situations, so you learn how to communicate clearly, stay calm, and put people at ease. The shift work and being on your feet also helped me develop resilience and adaptability, which has really supported me in this role.”

Those skills became the foundation of his approach to neighbourhood policing.

He was nominated for ‘Police Staff Member of the Year’ at the Outstanding Policing Awards for consistently going above and beyond, turning ideas into practical initiatives that have made a real difference across Bath’s communities.

One of the most impactful areas has been student engagement. In a city home to multiple universities and colleges, Bath’s population shifts significantly throughout the year, bringing both opportunity and challenge.

Freshers’ Week is a particularly busy time, but for Will, it’s also one of the most important opportunities to connect. Last year working with partners such as Bath BID and the Safe Bus Project, he helped engage a record 1,400 students in just the first few weeks of term, building relationships from day one.

His approach is clear: “We’re not at Freshers’ Fairs to be the ‘fun police’ but want young people to know how to have a great night out safely and be aware of issues such as spiking and river safety.”

What sets his work apart is his insight into the environment he polices.

“I went to Bath for university… then I ran a pub. I’ve seen the nighttime economy from every angle.”

Alongside his engagement work, Will has also driven practical initiatives that can save lives.

One of the most significant has been the rollout of bleed kits across the city. There are now 50-60 kits available across Bath and North East Somerset. He has played a key role in every stage, securing funding, identifying locations, and building partnerships to ensure wide availability.

But for him, their value goes beyond one type of incident.

“They’ve been proven to be invaluable not just for knife crime, but for industrial accidents and road traffic collisions too. Like defibrillators, they’re a useful bit of kit for the community.”

Despite his obvious impact, Will remains firmly focused on the people around him.

“I’m lucky that I work in an incredible team. It’s easy to work when you have a good team around you.”

Perhaps that’s the thread running through everything he does. From student engagement to city-wide initiatives, it’s about collaboration, shared purpose, and building something that lasts.

The role of a PCSO is career like no other, it is a unique opportunity for you to join a forward-thinking organisation that is there 365 days a year to engage, support and serve the communities of Avon and Somerset. Find out more about the role by visiting, PCSO jobs | Avon and Somerset Police