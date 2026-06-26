Local children’s artwork brightens Trinity Road redevelopment site

Artwork created by pupils from East Bristol primary schools will soon be brightening the hoardings surrounding the future Trinity Road Police Station redevelopment site.

The colourful designs were created by pupils at St Nicholas of Tolentine Primary School and Redfield Educate Together Primary Academy, as part of a community artwork competition organised by the East Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team, working as part of the Love Stapleton Road project.

The local young people were invited to share their hopes for the future of the area and celebrate community pride, diversity and belonging.

Six winning designs will feature on the hoarding boards surrounding the site, recognising the creativity and positive vision shown by local pupils.

The winning artists will be announced during the week commencing 6 July.

The artwork will help to brighten the site while construction work continues on the new Trinity Road Police Station, which is due to open in 2027.

The previous Trinity Road Police Station building was demolished as part of a major redevelopment project being delivered by The Guinness Partnership, which will create new affordable housing alongside a modern neighbourhood policing hub for East Bristol. The new station will include improved facilities for neighbourhood policing teams and a public enquiry office for the local community.

The public enquiry office at Trinity Road Police Station closed in March 2023 ahead of the redevelopment. During construction, neighbourhood policing teams continue to operate from nearby police stations, and residents will continue to see officers and PCSOs out in the local community as usual.

The competition forms part of wider work to ensure local people are involved in shaping the future look and feel of the area, while strengthening relationships between the community and neighbourhood policing team.

Love Stapleton Road is a partnership between local residents, businesses, community organisations, Bristol City Council and Avon and Somerset Police, working together to make Stapleton Road and surrounding areas safer, cleaner and more welcoming for everyone.