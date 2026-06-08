Man charged after drugs and cash seized during warrant in Bristol
A man from Bristol has been charged with drugs offences following an investigation by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).
Muqhtar Ismail, age 30 of Beaconsfield Close, Barton Hill, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday (5 June) and was charged with the following offences:
- Exportation of class B drugs
- Possession with intent to supply class A drugs
- Possession with intent to supply class B drugs
- Possession of criminal property
SWROCU officers executed a warrant at Ismail’s home address on Thursday 4 June where he was arrested.
Quantities of cocaine and ketamine and around £10,000 in cash were seized along with multiple mobile phones.
Ismail was granted bail with conditions and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 15 July.
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