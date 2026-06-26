Man jailed for multiple sex offences against children
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A man has been jailed after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against children.
Xung Luong, aged 78 from Sark Walk, London, has been jailed for eight years after a jury found him guilty of the six counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of sexual activity with a child.
Bristol Crown Court heard on Wednesday (24 June) how Luong sexually assaulted two child victims between 2014 and 2021 predominantly in Bristol and London.
The abused involved repeated inappropriate sexual touching and Luong exploited his victims.
Officer in the case, DS Anna Toogood, said: “This was a prolonged and deeply distressing case involving the abuse of children by someone who should have protected them.
“The offender repeatedly used his relationship with the victims and their families over a number of years.
“I would like to recognise the courage shown by the victims in coming forward and supporting this investigation. We understand how difficult it can be to speak about abuse and they have shown immense strength.
“We remain committed to safeguarding vulnerable people and will continue to pursue those who commit offences of this nature.”
Along with the eight-year prison sentence, Luong will be added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
You can read more about spotting the signs of online child abuse here: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/types-of-abuse/online-abuse/.
Trust your instincts and if something doesn’t look or feel right, report your suspicions to us via this link: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/child-sexual-exploitation-cse/
People accessing indecent images, or with an interest in doing, should stop and seek help. Support is available from the https://www.lucyfaithfull.org.uk/, which operates a helpline service on 0808 1000 900.