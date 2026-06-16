Patchway property making neighbours’ lives a misery closed by police and partners 

Patchway Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), working in close partnership with Brighter Places housing association, has secured a three-month closure order on a property in Borkley Street, Charlton Hayes.

Robust legal action was taken following persistent reports of the tenant’s anti-social behaviour (ASB), which included excessive noise, disturbances at all hours, intimidation, drug use and dealing, and their repeat breaching of injunctions issued to manage this behaviour.

A civil injunction was initially obtained by Brighter Places on 27 November 2025, requiring the tenant to cease all actions causing harassment, alarm and distress to neighbouring residents. Despite this order, breaches were reported soon after it was served.

At a hearing in May 2026, the tenant admitted to four breaches of the injunction. The court imposed a 14-day suspended sentence and strengthened the injunction by attaching powers of arrest to key conditions relating to visitors and gatherings.

After further breaches, and in response to the continued and serious impact on the community, Avon and Somerset Police issued a Closure Notice on 2 June 2026, restricting access so that only the tenant could enter the property. This was followed by a full Closure Order granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 11 June 2026, which was enforced in partnership with Brighter Places.

The court order prohibits access to the property for a period of three months, helping to prevent further anti-social activity and providing immediate relief to the local community. It will also allow Brighter Places time to seek possession of the property.

Sergeant Jason Pell, of Patchway Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are grateful to the residents of Borkley Street for their patience and support in accurately recording and reporting incidents, allowing us to present a compelling evidence pack to the courts. “This process can take time, as interventions must be phased and proportionate to give the offender the chance to de-escalate their behaviour, and we recognise the immense impact this has had on the local community. “Reporting anti-social behaviour does make a difference, and we remain committed to addressing these issues and keeping you safe.”

Jennifer Griffiths, Customer Services Director for Brighter Places, said:

“This case demonstrates our commitment to taking firm and proportionate action where anti-social behaviour is having a serious impact on our communities. “Residents reported significant and sustained disruption to their daily lives, including a lack of sleep, being unable to attend work, incidents of vandalism to their homes and vehicles, and in some cases being forced to pay to stay elsewhere to escape the disturbance. We also recognise the serious impact this has had on their mental health and overall wellbeing. “We work closely with our partners to ensure residents feel safe in their homes, and we will continue to use all available legal powers where necessary to prevent ongoing harm and nuisance.”

The coordinated action taken by Avon and Somerset Police and Brighter Places demonstrates a strong partnership approach to tackling anti-social behaviour using a range of legal powers. The closure of the property has provided much-needed respite to residents, who had been significantly affected by prolonged disorder over several months.

On behalf of the local community, a neighbour said: “Living next to this property has been extremely challenging. The closure order represents a vital step in restoring peace, safety and confidence to the neighbourhood. Knowing that our concerns were listened to and acted upon means a great deal to those of us who have been affected. “I would like to thank the officers and all those involved for their professionalism, persistence and commitment in dealing with this matter. Your efforts have made a real difference to the lives of local residents, and we are grateful for the support and protection you have provided.”

How to report anti-social behaviour

You can report behaviour causing harassment, alarm and distress to yourself and others via Avon and Somerset Police’s web form or by calling 101.

You can also visit your nearest enquiry office or contact your local policing team.

For civil matters (i.e. non-criminal behaviour such as noise nuisance, verbal abuse, fly-tipping and littering), report your concerns to your local council or housing association.