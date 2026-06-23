Service, compassion, courage: celebrating the citizens who strengthen policing

On Saturday 6 June we recognised the dedication and commitment of our volunteers at our annual Citizen in Policing Awards. This year’s event took place at the Yeo Valley headquarters in Blagdon.

Across every role and community our volunteers play a vital part in supporting policing and strengthening public confidence. Their willingness to give their time, skills and enthusiasm reflects an extraordinary sense of civic duty and compassion.

Our volunteers include:

Special Constables who play an integral role in frontline policing, giving their time to support a wide range of operational duties. From April 2025 to March 2026 they dedicated an incredible 46,818 hours on duty.

Our Police Support Volunteers make a vital difference. Their work includes supporting the mounted section as grooms, transporting exhibits and relocating police vehicles, engaging with the public on matters such as road safety and providing wellbeing support to our staff. They volunteered a remarkable 14,701 hours over the past financial year, bringing a wealth of skills and experience to roles across the organisation.

Our Police Cadets, supported by dedicated volunteer leaders, are also making a real impact – developing new skills, supporting their communities, and gaining valuable life experiences. Over the past financial year they contributed an impressive 5,384 volunteering hours across community and operational activities.

Their impact is felt every day, and the Citizens in Policing Awards provides a moment to recognise just how meaningful that impact is.

Our 2026 awards and winners include:

Police Support Volunteer Team of the Year

Winner: VIPER Chaperones

Police Support Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Sarah Williams, Strategic Support Volunteer

Highly Commended: Glenn Davy, Volunteer Police Cadet Leader and a VIPER Chaperone Volunteer

Volunteer Police Cadet Team of the Year

Winner: Bristol Cadet Unit – returning cadets

Highly Commended: Weston-super-Mare Test Purchase Team

Volunteer Police Cadet of the Year

Winner: Jay

Highly Commended: Olivia

Citizens in Policing Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Police Constable Dan Cox

Highly Commended: Inspector Matt Boiles

Special Constable of the Year

Winner: Andy Carman

Highly Commended: Tony Millington

Student Special Constable of the Year

Winner: Steve Bosley

Highly Commended: Freddie Botsford

Special Constabulary Supervisor of the Year

Winner: Edward Hill

Special Constabulary Team of the Year

Winners: Somerset East Supervisors

Innovation in Policing Award

Winner: Special Sergeant Jason Snailham

Congratulations to all of our Citizens in Policing Award winners.

Chief Constable, Sarah Crew said: “These awards are about recognising achievements, yes – but more importantly, it’s about honouring the very essence of policing: people coming together to serve others. Our volunteers are at the very heart of that. They give their time generously, bring energy, compassion, skills – and often courage. They do it not for reward or recognition, but because they care deeply about the places and people they serve.”

Steve Bosley, Student Special Constable of the Year with Chief Constable Sarah Crew.





Are you interested in ways you could volunteer with Avon and Somerset Police? From maintaining our vehicles or joining a Community Watch Scheme to supporting our History and Heritage group or inspiring young cadets, new opportunities are added all the time. You are sure to find a role to suit you.

By volunteering with us, you will:

be the difference – you will be part of a large community of more than 200 police volunteers

learn new skills and gain experience

give back – your support will help make Avon and Somerset a safer place to live, work and visit

Find out more by visiting, Volunteer with us | Avon and Somerset Police