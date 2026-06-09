Tribute to ‘caring young man’ who died in collision

There is 1 related update to this story 9 June 2026: Man sentenced for causing death by careless driving

The family of a 20-year-old who died in a collision in Mangotsfield in 2023 have paid tribute to a “caring young man” who was making plans for his life ahead of him.

Tyler Carley, from Thornbury, died from his injuries after a scaffolding lorry he was travelling in collided with a central reservation and overturned on the A4174 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 5 December 2023.

Tyler’s mum, Gemma, shared a poignant statement on behalf of his family, which said: “On Tuesday 5 December, I lost my whole world. “My life changed so fast that evening, and I remember being stood on the ring road having to contact my whole family to tell them what happened, and no parent should have to bury their own child. “As a mother, I chose his first outfit, but I also choose his final one. Tyler was such a caring young man who had so many plans ahead of him. His life had only just started, but then it was taken away so fast. “This could, and should, have been avoided but nothing will ever bring Tyler back and the lack of remorse we feel we have witnessed is also hurtful. “My life also ended the day Tyler’s did. I am the one living with a life sentence and will forever be broken.”

The driver, Michael Ronner, 39, of Summer House Way, in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (5 June).

Ronner was sentenced to a custodial sentence of six months, suspended for 18 months, and must complete a nine-month alcohol treatment programme, a five-day rehabilitation activity, and 150 hours of unpaid work. He has also been disqualified from driving for 18 months and must also pay £784 in costs.