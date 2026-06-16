Woman jailed for causing death of concert-goer – Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 21 April 2026: Woman found guilty of killing pedestrian heading to Take That concert

A 69-year-old woman has been jailed after causing the death of a ‘remarkable’ and ‘much-loved’ concert-goer two years ago.

Fiona Hodge, from St Werburghs, Bristol, was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court in April and was sentenced for causing death by careless driving.

Hodge was sentenced during a hearing at the same court yesterday (Monday 15 June) to one year in prison and ordered to pay more than £3,000 in legal costs. She has also been banned from driving for two and a half years.

The court heard how, just before 5.30pm on Sunday 9 June 2024, Hodge was driving along the A370 Brunel Way into Bristol with two friends, returning from a walk in the Mendips.

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The victim, 53-year-old Donna Crossman, was walking towards Ashton Gate with her friends to attend the Take That concert at Ashton Gate Stadium.

As the trio walked over the Brunel Way flyover, the red Citroen being driven by Hodge mounted the pavement, narrowly missing Donna’s two friends before colliding with her and hitting the railings, knocking her off the bridge.

The victim, who was from Bridgend in Wales, was taken to Southmead Hospital but sadly died as a result of her injuries the following day (10 June 2024).

A number of witnesses gave evidence during the trial, including friends of the defendant, as well as two independent witnesses who were driving a separate car when they saw a red car ‘swerving between lanes in front of them’.

In a statement read out in court, Donna’s mother Annette Price spoke of the grief, pain and heartache from losing her ‘much-loved’ daughter, but also paid tribute to the remarkable woman her daughter had grown up to become. She wrote: “Although Donna was a grown woman, she was our child, our flesh and blood. Nothing can prepare you for the death of a child at whatever age. From the day she was born and throughout her life, she brought us so much joy. Donna’s life was not insignificant. “A quiet, studious, loving child, she joined the Air Force at the age of 17. The nervousness she felt at leaving home slowly disappeared and she turned into a confident, highly-skilly, but still very loving young woman and over the next 19 years she served her country proudly.” Annette spoke of Donna’s time working at RAF stations around the world, including Italy, the Falkland Islands and the Pentagon. She spoke of adventures sailing around New Zealand, a climbing expedition in the Ascension Islands, and taking part in the Tall Ships race in Norway. Donna went on to work for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and working with the Phoenix Fire Cadets. She was also a team manager for the Wales Women’s Rugby Team and the Welsh Netball Team. Annette added: “She was passionate about [the cadets], because it gave young people opportunities and skills; it also took on many young offenders, showing them a positive path and helping them to turn their lives around. “Her loss to the Fire Service has been devastating and as a testament to her work and passion, a few days after her funeral, we were sent a picture of a magnificent silver and gold trophy, made in her memory, to be presented to the best Fire Cadet in the whole of Wales.” She finished by saying: “She was a truly amazing woman. To us, her family, she was our rock. Someone we relied on, so grateful in the knowledge she would be there for us in our later years. “Over time, a role reversal had taken place, she was the mother figure taking care of us. Our carer, our driver, our voice of reason, her amazing ability to put things in perspective and to help solve problems. Wiped out in an instant of carelessness. “The moment her heart stopped beating, our lives shattered into a million pieces. Never to be whole again. The shockwaves affecting the lives of her family, friends and colleagues, who like us, are still traumatised by her loss.”

Donna’s mum and dad, Stephen and Annette Price, spoke after the sentencing. They said: “Having now heard the sentencing of Fiona Hodge for her careless driving and the killing of our wonderful daughter Donna, it brings a conclusion to the two-year fight for justice for her.

“Whatever the sentence was, it will not bring our beloved daughter back, but it goes some way to righting a wrong and prove the British legal system works.

“We would like to thank everyone in the prosecution team, especially Mr Adam Vaitilingham KC for his excellent work as prosecution counsel and, of course, the jury for seeing the truth.

“Perhaps we can now take time to grieve properly.”

Designated Investigating Officer Noelie Poupard from the Serious Collision Investigation Team said:

“No sentence can undo the devastating loss suffered by Donna’s family, who described her as the rock of their family and whose lives were changed forever by this collision.

“For more than two years they have waited with remarkable strength, dignity and patience for this case to conclude. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the consequences of Hodge’s actions and provides a measure of accountability for what happened.

“Our thoughts remain with Donna’s loved ones, and I hope that the conclusion of these proceedings allows them to begin to move forward, knowing that justice has now been delivered.”