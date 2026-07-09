Victims of domestic abuse and violence are being offered enhanced support during the 2026 World Cup.

Our officers are attending some reports of domestic abuse in partnership with Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) who are specially trained to support victims of domestic abuse who are at high risk of harm. IDVAs can provide additional help to keep victims safe, by offering access to expert advice and specialist services, and supporting them to make a police report if they wish to. They are independent of police and work with, and on behalf of, victims.

Domestic abuse reports increase during major sporting tournaments according to national statistics, with a rise in calls to police, particularly following England matches, whether the result is a win, loss, or draw. Football does not cause domestic abuse, and responsibility sits solely with perpetrators who choose to use abusive or controlling behaviour. However heightened emotions, alcohol consumption, and social dynamics around tournaments can create conditions in which perpetrators may escalate their behaviours.

We are working alongside IDVAs from three specialist domestic abuse support charities across Avon and Somerset:

Next Link which works across Bristol and South Gloucestershire

Southside Family Project which serves Bath and North East Somerset

The You Trust which delivers Somerset Domestic Advice Service for Somerset Council

When perpetrators are arrested and taken into custody following World Cup games, officers and IDVAs visit higher-risk victims within the next 24 hours, while they have time and space away from their abuser. Abusers could be a partner, ex-partner, family member or someone else they know.

While police officers listen and take statements, IDVAs help assess the risk to victims and their families, then help them consider their next steps, including practical safety plans. At a time when victims may be experiencing distress, shock and pain, IDVAs also support by listening, helping to spot patterns of abuse, explaining available options to help them and speaking for them/ensuring their voice is heard where required.

Beyond the visit, the IDVA will continue to act as the voice of the victim in risk assessment conferences involving multiple agencies and work with other partners and the criminal justice system to ensure support is co-ordinated. They can also provide practical assistance to help victims navigate legal proceedings through criminal and civil courts.

They will also be there to for victims when the psychological impact of their abuse hits, helping them to cope and supporting them in rebuilding their confidence.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Cable, who is leading the partnership operation, said: “When our police officers and the IDVAs work together, victims have access to two professionals who have their wellbeing and safety at heart and who can offer a wealth of knowledge and specialist services to help them through what may be one of the most difficult times in their lives.

“We know how difficult reporting domestic abuse and violence can be and know some victims may find it easier with the support of a specialist who is independent of police. If they can’t, or don’t want, to speak to police or report, the IDVA can still help them stay safe.

“The outcomes of domestic violence and abuse can be complex. Getting justice for the victim can be challenging. The impact on the victim can be life changing. We take domestic abuse seriously and hope this latest work helps more victims feel supported and protected.”

In Avon and Somerset Police, domestic abuse makes up around 20 per cent of all crimes reported. It happens in all types of relationship, regardless of race, ethnic or religious group, class, disability, sexuality, lifestyle, nationality or age.

Information on reporting to police and advice and support for victims can be found at: Report domestic abuse | Avon and Somerset Police and at Home — This Is Not An Excuse.