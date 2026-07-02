Non-residents banned from tower block in landmark anti-social behaviour crackdown 

Avon and Somerset Police and Curo housing association have responded robustly to a significant increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in and around communal spaces at Berkeley House in Snow Hill, Bath.

Yesterday (1 July) a partial closure order was secured at Bath Magistrates’ Court, prohibiting access to the 10-storey residential building for unauthorised visitors – not including residents, their authorised visitors and approved personnel.

The three-month court order is the first of its kind to be obtained against an entire block of flats in the Bath and North East Somerset local policing area. It will provide clear powers for enforcement, enabling immediate police action to be taken against anyone breaching the strict conditions. Any breach could result in up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Legal action followed an escalation of incidents over the past six months in communal entrances, stairwells, corridors and lift areas due to the unlawful access of non-residents.

Incidents included:

Rough sleeping in communal areas

Urinating and defecating in these areas, including inside lifts

Drug use and littering of drug paraphernalia, including discarded used needles

Blood contamination

Violence, threats and intimidation against residents.

As well as posing serious public health and safety concerns, tenants and caretaking staff reported feeling unsafe and vulnerable in these spaces. Building management operations and organisational costs were also adversely affected.

Justyna Domalewska, Anti-Social Behaviour Coordinator at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The drug-related anti-social behaviour at Berkeley House has been a constant source of distress for residents, most of whom are vulnerable tenants, elderly people and families with young children. The behaviour became entrenched and didn’t cease despite various interventions by police and partners. “The unsanitary conditions of the communal spaces were truly shocking, reducing residents’ sense of safety and impacting their health and wellbeing. Some people felt too scared to leave their flats due to the intimidating and aggressive behaviour of the unauthorised occupants. “The closure order aims to restore peace and give residents the respite they deserve. We’ll continue to work in close partnership with Curo and the council to provide support, as appropriate, and respond swiftly to breaches through increased police patrols.”

Andrew Snee, Curo’s Director of Housing and Support, said: “The level of anti-social behaviour that some residents have been subjected to is horrendous and completely unacceptable. We must restore a sense of normality and safety here, and I’d like to thank our police partners for being equally determined to find long-term solutions for this community.”

In addition to the court order, further steps are being taken to improve the security of the building, including measures to reinforce and secure entry doors. Curo are also progressing requests for CCTV installation, which will further support monitoring, deterrence and evidence gathering.

How to report anti-social behaviour

We need to know what is happening in neighbourhoods so officers can respond accordingly and keep you safe. You can report ASB via one of the following options:

Completing an online form: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/anti-social-behaviour/

Calling 101

Contacting Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111

Contacting your local council or housing association for civil, non-criminal matters (such as persistent noise nuisance, littering, fly-tipping neighbour and parking disputes)

Our dedicated ASB Team and neighbourhood officers will triage cases in line with threat, harm and risk. They then work with partner agencies, such as local authorities and housing providers, to understand the impact the behaviour is having on victims and support them through any next steps such as evidence gathering.