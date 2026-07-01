South West police forces unite for a week of action against drugs 

Last week, police from across the South West once again joined forces on a coordinated crackdown on drug-related criminality, achieving significant results in tackling supply, protecting communities and strengthening public confidence.

Taking place between 22 and 28 June 2026, the operation brought together police from Avon and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, supported by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) and British Transport Police. This united approach demonstrates the power of cross-border collaboration in addressing the complex and evolving threat posed by illegal drugs. June’s activity focused on ‘pubs and clubs against drugs.’

A range of enforcement activity took place, including arrests, search warrants and vehicle stops, with vulnerable people being safeguarded.

Across Avon and Somerset, results included:

Five people safeguarded

Six people arrested

An estimated £72.5k cash seized

More than £52k worth of drugs seized. This included cocaine, cannabis (plants and resin), heroin and spice.

Two knives seized



Across the South West, there were at least:

16 adults and children safeguarded

Over 5kg of Class A drugs seized

24kg of cannabis seized

£81,747 cash seized

Eight weapons and four firearms seized

Spice, ketamine, MDMA and amphetamines seized





In addition to enforcement activity, neighbourhood policing teams conducted licensing and drug itemiser checks at venues and engaged with businesses to provide advice on preventing drug use and anti-social behaviour. Anti-spiking education and awareness messaging was also delivered at several community events.

Superintendent Stephanie McKenna of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Once again, we have worked with our policing colleagues to help disrupt drugs supply across South West. Our results highlight the strength of our joint approach, combining intelligence, visible patrols and community engagement to tackle drug-related harm and keep people safe, not only in our big cities, but in all locations across Avon and Somerset. “During a week marked by record temperatures and venues busy showing World Cup fixtures, we have carried out drug awareness and licensing activities at bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants, increased patrols to spot and tackle predatory behaviour outside licensed premises, and stepped-up enforcement tackling drink and drug driving. Alongside this, we have removed drugs, weapons and offenders from our streets, while also safeguarding vulnerable people and providing support where it’s needed most.”

How to report

If you suspect illegal drug activity is happening in Avon and Somerset, please report to the police.

Call 101 or report online at: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police

If anyone is in immediate danger, call 999.

Report anonymously through Crimestoppers.



Where to find support

If you’re struggling with addiction and need support for drug use, local substance misuse services can be extremely effective and are delivered by the local Drug and Alcohol Action Teams (DAATs):

Developing Health and Independence (DHI) – South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset

Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service – Somerset