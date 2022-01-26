Arrest made following incident in West Wick

Following a multi-agency operation, the incident at a house in West Wick has been brought to a safe conclusion.

At just before 4am today (Wednesday 26 January), a 39-year-old man voluntarily left the property in Turnock Gardens. He was checked over by medical personnel before being arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody.

Chief Insp Scott Hill said: “Throughout the night, highly trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home. We’d like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.

“There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team.”