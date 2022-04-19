Arrest made after woman dies following fall – Bristol

An investigation is under way after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats in Bristol.

At just before 12.30am today (Tuesday 19 April), we received a call from a member of the public to attend Lansdowne Court in Easton.

A woman was found at the bottom of a block of flats with serious injuries consistent with a fall from height. Officers carried out emergency first aid, but sadly she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said: “A full investigation has already begun and our priority will be to establish how and why this terrible incident happened.

“An arrest has been made as part of these ongoing enquiries and we can confirm the arrested man and the woman who died were known to each other.

“We’re in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin and they’ll be given the full support of specialist family liaison officers.

“This is a close-knit community and we know a tragedy like this will cause a great deal of concern among those living nearby. We’ll be putting on additional patrols to give reassurance, allay any worries and to provide a visible presence in the local area, especially while investigative activity continues in and around the scene.”

If anyone has information about this incident, and hasn’t yet spoken with the police, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222091832.