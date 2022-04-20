Update on investigation into woman’s death in Bristol

Police have been granted more time to interview a man arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman in Bristol.

Magistrates granted a warrant of further detention to allow for further questioning of a 43-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.

It follows an incident in the early hours of Tuesday 19 April in which a woman died following a fall from height at a block of flats in Easton.

A forensic post-mortem examination is being carried out today.

We’re not yet in a position to confirm the woman’s name as the formal identification process has not been completed. Her family have been notified and are being kept updated and fully supported by specially trained liaison officers.

Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has provided information to us so far, your help is very much appreciated.

“We’d also like to thank the local residents for their understanding and patience while we carry out our enquiries. Additional patrols will be continuing to provide further reassurance.”

If anyone has information about this incident, and hasn’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222091832.