Man who died in Brislington incident is formally identified

A 32-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in an incident in Brislington on Tuesday 24 May, has been formally identified.

Aranit Lleshi, from London, died while en-route to hospital following an altercation with several other men in Bloomfield Road. A forensic post-mortem examination confirmed he died from multiple stab wounds.

His family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

The investigation into his death, which is being carried out by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.