Man charged with Radstock teenager’s murder

An 18-year-old man has today been charged with the murder of a teenager in Radstock on Sunday 31 July.

Joshua Delbono of Slipps Close, Frome, remains in police custody pending his appearance before Bath Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday 3 August.

Three other people have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the 16-year-old boy’s death.

A woman, 20, and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder, while another man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The woman has now been released under investigation and is no longer in the Avon and Somerset policing area, while the two men, both 18, remain in police custody for further questioning.

The investigation continues and detectives still want to hear from anyone with information which could help.