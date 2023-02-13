Family pay tribute to ‘shining light’ Lewis Smith

The family of a 30-year-old man who died in Wellington last week have said he was in the ‘prime of his life with so much to look forward to’.

Lewis Smith, who lived in Taunton, died on Tuesday 7 February having been found critically injured at a house in Jurston Lane that morning.

His family said: “Lewis was a beautiful young man in the prime of his life with so much to look forward to.

“He was a treasured son, brother and nephew, loved so very very much by us all and our hearts have been completely broken by his tragic death.

“He was a shining light in the lives of so many people, always ready to enjoy life to the max.

“Despite many difficult times in his life, Lewis never gave up and always came back fighting, positive he could succeed.

“Rest in peace, Lewis. You will remain in our hearts forever and we will miss you every minute of every day.”

Lewis’ family have also asked for privacy as they try to come to terms with the tragic events of the past week.

A 33-year-old man from Taunton has been charged with murder following Lewis’ death last week.

Nicholas Stutt appeared before Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 13 February). Stutt, of Laburnum Street, was remanded in custody and will next appear at court on Wednesday 15 March. A provisional trial date has been set for August.