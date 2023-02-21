Renewed appeal to identify men after racially-aggravated assault last year

A renewed appeal is being made to identify two men in connection with a racially-aggravated assault in Bridgwater.

We are issuing images of two men we wish to identify in connection with our ongoing investigation into the assault that happened in Penel Orlieu at about 10pm on Saturday 16 April last year.

Male 1

Male 2

Officer in the case, Trainee Detective Constable Charlie Glide, said: “Over the past 10 months we have successfully identified a number of people as part of our enquiries through previous public appeals and this has led to six people attending a voluntary police interview.

“We are hoping the local community can help us again as we issue photos of two so far unknown men who we are keen to identify to further progress this investigation.”

T/DC Glide continued: “We remain committed to trying to get justice for the victim of this particularly nasty assault, who sustained a fractured jaw during the unprovoked attack.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has provided information so far, but are also keen to hear from a potential witness who we’ve yet to trace. He’s described as a white male, who was seen using a wheelchair, and wearing an orange or red T-shirt with a checked shirt over the top.”

Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or witnessed the assault, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222095441.