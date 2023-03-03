Further update on murder investigation – Glastonbury

As part of our ongoing investigation into the murder of 89-year-old Frederick Burge, officers will be in Glastonbury this weekend speaking with residents and handing out witness appeal leaflets.

The officers will be in Market Cross on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March, between 8am and 3pm. They will be available to answer any concerns and provide reassurance to the community, as well as speaking proactively to passers-by about what they may have seen the previous weekend, in a bid to identify witnesses.

A second arrest has been made as part of the investigation being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT). A 49-year-old man remains in custody at this time. A second man, who was arrested earlier this week, remains on police bail.

Frederick was sadly found dead at his home in George Street at around 12.30pm on Sunday 26 February. His death is being treated as suspicious.

He was last seen on Saturday 25 February at around 8.10am walking his Jack Russell dog along Northload Street and High Street.

We’re appealing for any information which could aid our investigation:

Were you in the George Street area of Glastonbury on the weekend of 25-26 February?

Did you see or speak with Frederick over that weekend?

Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the area around this time?

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of MCIT, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Frederick’s family at this incredibly difficult time. “We have a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to establish what happened to Frederick, and to identify those responsible for his death. “This weekend, officers from our Neighbourhood Policing team will be out in Glastonbury engaging with the public to identify witnesses and provide reassurance. It’s been one week since Frederick died and we’re hoping to speak with people who may have been in the town centre the previous weekend. “We’re also keen to speak to visitors to the area who may have been away during the week and aren’t aware of our investigation, including those who travel to Glastonbury to visit family. “We encourage resident and visitors to approach our officers and provide any information they may have, no matter how minor the detail may appear to be – it could be crucial to our investigation. “Our investigation is continuing at pace, and we have carried out forensic examinations of the scene and continue to review CCTV and other footage from around the area. “The public will continue to see high-visibility patrols taking place to provide reassurance, as while incidents like this are rare, we know they can be of great concern to the local community.”

If you have information, or any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, we would like to hear from you.

If you would prefer to speak to someone directly at Avon and Somerset Police, please call 101 and give the name ‘Operation Shelby’ to the call handler.