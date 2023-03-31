‘Granny’ remembered as a much-loved member of the community

The family of a ‘caring’ and ‘loved’ grandmother have paid tribute to her following her tragic death.

Beryl Purdy, 86, sadly died earlier this week at her home in Broomfield, near Bridgwater.

A murder investigation was launched following her death, which is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

In a tribute to Beryl, known as Bez, the family said: “As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny. “Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years. “We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person.”

All our thoughts continue to be with Beryl’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

The family continues to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been sectioned and transferred to a secure mental health unit while enquiries continue.