Inquiry into Mikey Roynon’s murder continues

The investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon in Bath continue today (Tuesday 13 June).

More than 100 officers and staff are involved in the Major Crime Investigation Team led inquiry, as we look to establish exactly what happened and who was responsible for his death.

Two boys, a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and a 15-year-old from Dorset, remain in police custody being questioned by detectives.

This morning, a 15-year-old boy from Wiltshire who had also been arrested was released from police custody and no further action will be taken against him.

Enquiries continue to be carried out at the scene of the incident, on Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of the city.

Yesterday, a knife was recovered by specialist officers tasked with searching the surrounding area.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “We are utilising all the resources necessary to provide the answers Mikey’s family deserve and to get justice for him.

“We don’t underestimate the impact of our presence on Eastfield Avenue and would like to reiterate once more our appreciation for the residents’ support.

“We expect it’ll take a few more days to complete our enquiries but we hope the majority, if not all our actions, will be completed by the weekend.

“Our investigation is progressing and we have already build up a fairly good picture of what took place.

“Around fifty to sixty people, the majority of which were children, were inside the property at the time and sadly witnessed things no one would want them to see.

“As a result, we are working closely with our partners to ensure they have access to support, including specialist counselling.”

He added: “I’d like to remind people this is a live investigation and it is extremely important there should be no commentary or sharing of information or images online which could in any way prejudice any future proceedings.

“It can be an offence to identify anyone who witnessed all or part of the incident as well as those who have been arrested.

“I’d also like to remind people of the impact the sharing of images, footage or even discussing the incident online may have on Mikey’s family. They are already going through the most difficult of times and you may cause them further upset.”