Man in court after being charged with attempted murder – Worle

A man appeared in North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 1 June) after a stabbing in Worle High Street on Tuesday 30 May.

Andrew Critchley, 67, of Hutton, is charged with the attempted murder of a man in his 50s and possessing a knife in public.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 3 July.

The investigation continues. If you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the police investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223126414.