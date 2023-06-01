Man in court after being charged with attempted murder – Worle
A man appeared in North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 1 June) after a stabbing in Worle High Street on Tuesday 30 May.
Andrew Critchley, 67, of Hutton, is charged with the attempted murder of a man in his 50s and possessing a knife in public.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 3 July.
The investigation continues. If you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the police investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223126414.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.