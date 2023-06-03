UPDATE: stabbed man discharged from hospital

Investigations continue after a man was found with stab wounds in Bristol at about 10pm on Wednesday 31 May.

The injured man, who is in his thirties, was found in Woodmead Gardens, Hartcliffe. He went to hospital for treatment and was discharged on Thursday 1 June. He’s now recovering at home.

On Wednesday night officers arrested a boy aged 16 and a man, 20, in connection with the incident. Both have since been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

If you saw what happened or have any other information, dashcam, doorbell or other footage which could help the ongoing police investigation, we want to hear from you.