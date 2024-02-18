Two boys charged with murder of Darrian Williams

We’ve charged two teenage boys with the murder of 16-year-old Darrian Williams.

Darrian sadly died after being attacked in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of Bristol on Wednesday (14 February).

The Major Crime Investigation Team are leading the inquiry into his death and the Crown Prosecution Service has tonight authorised charges of murder against two 15-year-old boys following a review of the evidence collated.

The boys, who have also each been charged with possessing a knife in a public place, currently remain in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court tomorrow (Monday 19 February).

Darrian’s family have been made aware and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts tonight are with Darrian’s family following this development.

“We continue to deploy significant resources into the investigation and we will keep them fully informed as it progresses.”

He added: “Knife crime destroys lives and we’re committed to working with our partners and the communities we serve to do everything we can to prevent tragic incidents such as this from happening and to educate young people about the consequences of carrying a knife.”