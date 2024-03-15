Family release tribute to Aliki ‘Alex’ Mamwa

The family of 30-year-old Aliki Mamwa, known as Alex, have released a tribute, describing him as someone who “brought joy, happiness, laughter and protection” to those who knew him.

Alex (pictured) sadly died in hospital following an incident in the Ashley Road area of St Pauls, Bristol, on Tuesday 5 March. A 43-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

In the tribute, released today, his family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers, said: