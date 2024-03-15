Family release tribute to Aliki ‘Alex’ Mamwa
The family of 30-year-old Aliki Mamwa, known as Alex, have released a tribute, describing him as someone who “brought joy, happiness, laughter and protection” to those who knew him.
Alex (pictured) sadly died in hospital following an incident in the Ashley Road area of St Pauls, Bristol, on Tuesday 5 March. A 43-year-old man has been charged with his murder.
In the tribute, released today, his family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers, said:
“Alex brought joy, happiness, laughter and protection to all those he loved and those who met him. His presence and smile always lit up a room.
“Alex was not troublesome, he kept himself to himself and was always very humble.
“Alex was looking forward to fulfilling many of his life plans, unfortunately this was cut short mercilessly. He did not deserve for his life to be taken in such a tragic way and at such a young age.
“We, his family are devastated and we will truly miss him. As time passes and fades away, our memories and love for him will always stay.
“The only thing we ask for is that justice be served in Alex’s favour.”