Update on woman arrested over children’s deaths in Sea Mills

A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the deaths of three children at a property in Sea Mills, Bristol, has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening physical injuries after being arrested at a property in Blaise Walk in the early hours of Sunday 18 February. She continues to receive treatment for those injuries.

On Wednesday 28 February she was assessed by medical professionals and the decision was made to detain her under the Mental Health Act.

Our investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, into the deaths of seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash continues.

Forensic post-mortem examinations were carried out last week and revealed the three siblings died of knife injuries.