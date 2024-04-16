Family tribute to ‘loving’ Natasha after fatal A361 collision

The family of a woman, who died in a fatal collision on the A361 in Frome last week, say they will ‘miss and love her forever’.

Natasha Poore died in a collision between a silver Mercedes C220 AMG and a silver Volkswagen Golf she was driving on Monday 8 April. It happened at the junction with the A362 at approximately 11pm.

The 25-year-old, from Evercreech, sadly died at the scene.

In a tribute, her family said: “It is with great sadness that our beautiful and caring daughter Natasha who was a loving sister, granddaughter and friend, was tragically taken from us on Monday 8 April.

“Her life was cut so short with so many adventures ahead of her.

“We will all miss and love her forever.”

Her family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving is now on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries.

If you have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage, or any information about the circumstances leading to the collision, please call 101 and give the reference 5224089811.