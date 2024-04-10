Men admit being concerned in cocaine supply

Five men have admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine at a hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this week.

The charges came after police stopped a car in Lockleaze, Bristol, on Sunday night, 07 April, and seized almost a kilo of cocaine.

Subsequently officers arrested and charged six men who appeared in court on Tuesday 09 April.

The five who entered guilty pleas and were remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 14 May are:

Luke Anthony Gregory, 29, of Hartcliffe, Bristol

Aaron Thomas Haskins, 32, of Hartcliffe

Ajani Smith, 28, of Lockleaze, Bristol

Cartell Williams, 27, of no fixed abode and

Ashley Wood, 26, of Bedminster, Bristol.

A sixth man, Adrian Williams, 58, of Hartcliffe, entered a not guilty plea and was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 15 May.