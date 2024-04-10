Men admit being concerned in cocaine supply
There is 1 related update to this story
Five men have admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine at a hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this week.
The charges came after police stopped a car in Lockleaze, Bristol, on Sunday night, 07 April, and seized almost a kilo of cocaine.
Subsequently officers arrested and charged six men who appeared in court on Tuesday 09 April.
The five who entered guilty pleas and were remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 14 May are:
- Luke Anthony Gregory, 29, of Hartcliffe, Bristol
- Aaron Thomas Haskins, 32, of Hartcliffe
- Ajani Smith, 28, of Lockleaze, Bristol
- Cartell Williams, 27, of no fixed abode and
- Ashley Wood, 26, of Bedminster, Bristol.
A sixth man, Adrian Williams, 58, of Hartcliffe, entered a not guilty plea and was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 15 May.
If you or someone you know is affected by drug misuse you can find details of support services on the Bristol City Council website.
Your information is very important to help to target drug dealers and tackle the associated crime and disorder which can blight our communities. You can report drug crime on our website here.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.