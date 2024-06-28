Two men charged with murder after Yeovil death
There are 2 related updates to this story
Two men are due to appear in court charged with murder today, Friday 28 June, following the death of a man in Yeovil.
Officers were called to flats in Raglan Terrace at about 7pm on Sunday 23 June. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been formally identified as Franklin Ingram, 68, of Raglan Terrace.
Martin Gerald Carty, 56, of Raglan Terrace, and Mark Robert Sothcott, 55, of Stiby Road, Yeovil, are due at Taunton Magistrates’ Court.
A third man, also in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.
Major Crime Investigation Team Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “Our thoughts are with Franklin’s next of kin who is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.
“While the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised these charges, our investigation continues. We’d still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers.”
If you can help, please contact us.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224162697, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.