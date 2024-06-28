Two men charged with murder after Yeovil death

Two men are due to appear in court charged with murder today, Friday 28 June, following the death of a man in Yeovil.

Officers were called to flats in Raglan Terrace at about 7pm on Sunday 23 June. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been formally identified as Franklin Ingram, 68, of Raglan Terrace.

Martin Gerald Carty, 56, of Raglan Terrace, and Mark Robert Sothcott, 55, of Stiby Road, Yeovil, are due at Taunton Magistrates’ Court.

A third man, also in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Major Crime Investigation Team Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “Our thoughts are with Franklin’s next of kin who is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

“While the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised these charges, our investigation continues. We’d still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers.”

If you can help, please contact us.