Men charged with murder – Keynsham

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died in hospital following a burglary at his home in Keynsham.

Wayne Milsom, 49, and Ryan Robbins, 33, both of Keynsham, are jointly charged with the murder of Stephen Ridgeway, 72.

Mr Ridgeway was injured in an attack at his house in Tenby Road in the early hours of Sunday 3 November 2024.

He was admitted to hospital where, sadly, his condition got worse. He died on Saturday 7 December.

The accused appeared before Bristol magistrates on Wednesday 15 January 2025. No pleas were entered, and they were remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 17 January.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Unit continue to appeal for anyone who has yet to come forward with information which could help their enquiries to call 101 and give the reference 5224289518.