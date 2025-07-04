South West forces unite to reduce harm caused by drugs 

Police forces across the South West came together in June for their latest crackdown on drug supply networks operating across the region.

The latest week of intensification (23–29 June), as part of the Operation Scorpion initiative, involved a range of enforcement, education and prevention activities.

Avon and Somerset Police, Devon and Cornwall Police, Dorset Police, Gloucestershire Constabulary and Wiltshire Police teamed up with the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) to harness their collective capabilities, resulting in:

102 arrests

65.7kg of cocaine, 274g of crack cocaine, 13.9kg of cannabis and 455g of heroin seized

£119,326 in cash seized

100 mobile phones seized

38 people safeguarded

29 suspected county lines shut down

26 weapons seized

17 vehicles seized, including six e-bikes.

Local results

In Bristol last week (Tuesday 24 June), an operation targeting drug supply resulted in a 22-year-old man being arrested, charged, remanded and taken to court within a 24-hour period. Denver Sall, of Barker Walk, was charged with five offences:

Two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug

Possession of criminal property

Assault with battery

Possession of a class B drug.

He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 31 July. The driver of a car in which Sall was a passenger was arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue into his involvement in drug supply.

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Tooth said: “This result demonstrates how the combined efforts of local policing and intelligence teams are key to tackling drug supply on our streets. “By listening to our communities and delivering visible patrols in key areas, we’re committed to making our communities safer, not only in big cities like Bristol but in locations across Avon and Somerset. “We understand that the open supply and use of class A drugs in this part of Bristol is a primary concern for local residents. Alongside our partners, we are trying to address this from many angles, including enforcement, engagement, and intervention.”

On a separate occasion, two knives were seized and a stolen vehicle was recovered in an intel-led search.

Avon and Somerset Police’s dedicated Taxi Compliance Officer also engaged with approximately 1,000 taxi drivers in the force area to educate them on spotting the signs of county lines and child exploitation while on duty, and how to report their suspicions.

Look closer for child exploitation

Research shows that in South West communities children and vulnerable people more locally are being exploited to supply and store drugs. During this latest operation, policing teams targeted those who exploit children, those who enable drug dealers to operate in our communities, and those who are aware of criminality taking place but choose to look the other way.

Officers engaged with key industries that may be unknowingly enabling drug supply networks to conduct their operations and exploit vulnerable people. They worked with hotels, taxi/private hire companies and postal operators to raise awareness of the signs of exploitation and encourage staff to report any suspicions or concerns.

Educational interventions were also arranged to help children and schools understand the risks associated with illegal vapes. Not only do they pose serious health risks – criminals are suspected to be recruiting young people to sell these illegal products, opening them up to potential further exploitation.

Regional Assistant Chief Constable Andy Hill, of SWROCU, said: “The number of arrests, together with the drugs and weapons seized, shows the determination across the region to target and disrupt the organised crime groups looking to profit from the exploitation of young and vulnerable people. “But just as crucial is the huge joint effort that’s been put into preventing them from being exploited in the first place, both through education of businesses and engagement with young people and professionals. “It’s a stark reality that the average age of someone controlling a drugs line is 21, and the average age of a drug runner is just 15 to 17. Effectively tackling this is about everyone recognising the need to Look Closer to spot the signs of a young or vulnerable person being exploited and speaking up for them.”

Where to find support

To find out more about the signs of child exploitation and The Children’s Society’s Look Closer campaign, visit their website.

If you’re struggling with addiction and need support for drug use, local substance misuse services can be extremely effective and are delivered by the local Drug and Alcohol Action Teams (DAATs):

Developing Health and Independence (DHI) – South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset

Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service – Somerset

We Are With You – North Somerset

How to report

If you suspect illegal drug activity is happening in Avon and Somerset, please report to the police.

Call 101 or report online at: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police