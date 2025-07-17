Statement following A396 coach collision

Shortly before 3pm this afternoon, emergency services were called to a collision involving a coach on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, in Exmoor.

Approximately 60 to 70 people were believed to be onboard at the time.

A major incident was declared, with police, fire and ambulance services dispatching crews to the scene.

The coach was carrying a number of adults and children to Minehead Middle School when it overturned.

We can confirm tonight that one child has sadly died. A formal identification process will need to be carried out, but our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, who we are in contact with. A specially-trained officer will be providing them with support.

A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries. This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre. Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening.

An investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out and we’d please ask any witnesses to please call 101. We would please ask people avoid speculation around the circumstances at this time, out of respect for the families, staff and the driver who will all be deeply affected by this collision, as that is likely to only add to their distress.