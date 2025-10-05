Man charged in connection with Yeovil firearm investigation

A man will appear in court next week after being charged with offences connected to a firearm incident in Yeovil.

James McGuinness, 30, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

McGuinness, who lives in Yeovil, has been remanded in custody and is due before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 6 October).

Additional patrols have been taking place since police were called to Lufton Trading Estate at about 12.45pm on Wednesday 1 October after a firearm was discharged. No injuries were sustained.

A woman, in her 20s, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail while enquiries continue.