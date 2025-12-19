Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ Aria Thorpe

Moving tributes have been paid to nine-year-old Aria Thorpe by her family.

She has been described as a ‘beautiful soul’ by those who loved her so dearly.

Aria died at an address in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare on Monday 15 December and specialist officers are providing her family with support.

‘Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible’

Aria’s family on her mother’s side, said: “For those who didn’t have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul — happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy. “She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy. “The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible. As a family, we are holding one another close and doing everything we can to support each other through this unimaginable time. “We are truly touched by the lovely messages we have received from friends and the local community over recent days. It has meant an awful lot to us all. “We politely ask that our privacy is respected, as we try to come to terms with the terrible loss of our precious girl.”

‘You will be greatly missed, you special little angel’

Aria’s father, Tom Thorpe, said: “It’s hard to put into words how devastating it is, our little Aria, that you’re up there with the angels looking over us. How sad it’s going to be not hearing ‘Dad, how long left?’ on our long journeys back and forth at weekends. “How I’ll long to hear you asking me to test you with maths, ‘numbers’ as you called it, to entertain you when you get bored with the iPad. How sad it’s going to be not making your buttery crackers, grapes and a yoghurt for your breakfast. “You were such a brave, kind-hearted and a beautiful innocent soul. You always put a smile on people’s faces with your wacky ways and just outright madness. You always found it so easy to show your affection to others and ensure others around you were happy and never bored! “I’ll never ever forget our time in Disneyland as a family; seeing your face light up when we were watching the princess show was a picture that will last forever in our minds. “Your other little family down here in Portsmouth will forever miss you. We’ll miss you begging to go outside, even in the pouring rain just to have as much fun as possible in the little time we had at weekends. “You will be greatly missed, you special little angel. A life gone far too early but I hope a life lived well. We all love you dearly. Goodnight darling.”

A 15-year-old boy charged with Aria’s murder has appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 19 December). He was remanded and is next due to appear in court on Monday 16 March.

We would like to remind the public that the boy cannot be legally identified and nothing should be published that would compromise his anonymity, or that could prejudice the ongoing court proceedings.