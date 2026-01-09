Third man charged with escaping lawful custody – HMP Leyhill

A 35-year-old man will appear in court today charged with robbery and escaping lawful custody.

Matthew Armstrong was arrested near Henley-in-Arden train station by our colleagues in Warwickshire Police on Wednesday (7 January).

He is the third person to be charged in connection with our investigation to locate three men who absconded from HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, on New Year’s Day.

Armstrong has also been charged with robbery following an incident the previous day (New Year’s Eve).

He will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 9 January).