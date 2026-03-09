Five arrests after child assaulted in Bristol

Two further arrests have been made as part of an ongoing investigation into the assault of a child in Bristol city centre.

Five arrests have now been made after a girl in her mid-teens was attacked in Philadelphia Street, Cabot Circus, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday 4 March.

The first three individuals were arrested on Thursday 5 March on suspicion of various offences, including affray, racially aggravated fear of violence and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Overnight Friday 6 to Saturday 7 March, we arrested a boy, 12, and a girl, 14, on suspicion of affray.

All suspects have been released on police bail and enquiries are ongoing.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226061116, or complete our online appeals form.